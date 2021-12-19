The White House Is Angry with Joe Manchin

















West Virginia Democrat, Senator Joe Manchin told Bret Baier that he just can’t vote for the [socialist] Build Back Better.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki fired back at Manchin in a statement:

“On Tuesday of this week, Senator Manchin came to the White House and submitted—to the President, in person, directly—a written outline for a Build Back Better bill that was the same size and scope as the President’s framework, and covered many of the same priorities,” Psaki said. “If his comments on FOX and written statement indicate an end to that effort, they represent a sudden and inexplicable reversal in his position, and a breach of his commitments to the President and the Senator’s colleagues in the House and Senate.”

The Senate adjourned early Saturday morning, with Senate Democrats missing their self-imposed Christmas deadline to vote on the $1.7 trillion social spending package. The House passed a version of the legislation in November. In a statement last week, Biden said he had “a productive call” with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. on Thursday after meeting with Manchin, but also emphasized the lengthy negotiating process that lies ahead. “I have tried everything I know to do and the president has worked diligently. He’s been wonderful to work with. He knows I’ve had concerns and the problems I’ve had,” Manchin said on Sunday. Manchin cited inflation as his biggest concern. “My Democratic colleagues in Washington are determined to dramatically reshape our society in a way that leaves our country even more vulnerable to the threats we face,” he said. “I cannot take that risk with a staggering debt of more than $29 trillion and inflation taxes that are real and harmful to every hard-working American at the gasoline pumps, grocery stores and utility bills with no end in sight.” If the bill is enacted, he said, it will “risk the reliability of our electric grid and increase our dependence on foreign supply chains.” That is a major problem. BBB destroys our energy sector.

