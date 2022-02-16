MSN Finally Talks About the Hillary Campaign Scandal but It’s Dishonest

Can you imagine if Donald Trump’s campaign paid a lawyer who paid a tech firm to surveil Hillary’s residence and her campaign and then, when she won the presidency, infiltrate her White House servers, reporting back to the lawyer? Then imagine the campaign did it to create a fake narrative about Hillary colluding with Russian President Putin to swing the election and later claim she was still colluding with Putin?

Then imagine Trump’s lawyers taking this narrative built on manipulated information and presenting it to the FBI, not telling them it came from the lawyer working for the Clinton campaign and then lying to the FBI about it later on.

The goal was to keep Donald Trump from the presidency and then later it was to destroy his ability to operate as the President.

Well, the Left doesn’t think the rules apply to them. They are finally talking about the Durham filing. Unfortunately, it’s to lie about it, omit most information, and dehumanize the Right and Fox News.

THE TIMES AND NBC

MSN calls it a mere “conflict of interest.” They also claim it was largely debunked by the New York Times and NBC News.

The NY Times called it “old news.” It is true that it is something we’ve known since 2017-2018 but it’s only old because no one would do anything about it and the media covered it up.

The NY Times and NBC News twisted some facts and omitted others, but it didn’t help that some aspects of the filing were misconstrued by the Right. For example, the servers weren’t hacked, but they were surveilled and the information was distorted and then presented to the FBI.

The outlets minimized what former DNI Ratcliffe said about the incident.

THIS IS WHAT JOHN RATCLIFFE SAID ON FOX

The former DNI reminded the Fox audience that in September 2020, he “declassified former CIA chief John Brennan’s handwritten notes.” They revealed the “Hillary Clinton plan to create a fake Russia collusion allegations or scandal involving Donald Trump.”

Ratcliffe met with Special Counsel John Durham and discussed some of the documents and “others now declassified.” Other documents detailed who was involved.

They didn’t hack and originally accessed the government servers lawfully but it was to use the information for an unlawful purpose, Ratcliffe explained.

He said about Hillary’s campaign lawyer “Sussman took the information and pitched it to the FBI as evidence of Trump-Russia connections that simply weren’t true and that the lawyer Michael Sussman and the tech executive turned out not to be…”

“I would expect there to be frankly quite a few more indictments. I think this conspiracy — I do think there was a criminal conspiracy —is broad and deep. I hope that, obviously, John Durham is moving carefully. But I would expect and anticipate based on the intelligence I’ve seen there will be quite a few more indictments relating to this.”

All that and much more was left out of the Times and NBC News reports.

THIS IS THE MORNING JOE COVERAGE

The hosts of Morning Joe said Fox’s coverage [they were the only ones covering it] was “willfully stupid.”

“It is so confounding and so hard to follow,” Joe Scarborough said. “This pleading, which is indecipherable unless you have an agenda and you want to shoot first and ask questions later, which is what they did legally. This is as confusing as the initial story. I remember when the initial story came out and I read through it and I was like, what? Everybody did. That’s why nobody paid attention to it the first time because it was so convoluted looking about DNS lookups.”

READ THE DURHAM FILING YOURSELF AND SEE WHAT YOU THINK

Related