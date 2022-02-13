Read the Durham Filing on Clinton Campaign Spying Yourself

This Clinton campaign spy story is a huge story but I haven’t heard a word about it on New York radio. All I hear about is an anonymously-sourced story about Donald Trump possibly, maybe, perhaps flushing documents down a toilet. This spy story is far more serious and it’s proven to be true.

John Durham, who is investigating the Russiagate conspiracy, has evidence that the Clinton campaign spied on Donald Trump before and after the election. Hillary’s campaign paid a top tech operative who, along with university researchers he enjoined, to spy on Trump’s Internet data at Trump Tower, his residence, at a healthcare provider, and at the White House.

There is NO way, the FBI/DOJ, the CIA, or any of the 17 intelligence agencies – no one even knew existed – didn’t have access to this information. They lied and covered it all up. They were ready to hang Donald Trump for Russian collusion that never existed as part of their plan and later cover-up.

The media also covered it up. A number of Republicans went along with the probe that was on its face absurd like lemmings off a cliff.

Read the document and decide for yourself what you think of it.

gov.uscourts.dcd.235638.35.0_1 on Scribd

