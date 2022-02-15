Trudeau Shouted Down in Parliament After Invoking the Emergency Act

Prime Minister Trudeau was shouted down in parliament after he invoked the Emergency Act against the trucker protesters, and even Liberal Party members are reluctant to support him.
His comments to parliament don’t conform to reality as he claims he supports free speech and the right to protest but calls protesters insurrectionists and terrorists. Trudeau was shouted down by conservatives and there was no applause from his side.
Trudeau keeps poking the bear and won’t meet with the organizers of the protest or consider any more moderate stance when it comes to vaccine mandates. He’s a Great Reset puppet.
Lol the turd got heckled 🤣 pic.twitter.com/50BhPNq5Do
Full hearing or Go to 14:00 for just his presentation:
Six provinces currently oppose fascist Prime Minister Trudeau’s invoking of the Emergency Act.
Calgary is holding a rally in support of the truckers today:
This must the most loving "unacceptable-hateful-violent-fringe" in the history of the world.
Check out the full report of today's Calgary rally soon at https://t.co/w9zAH1MOnX. pic.twitter.com/MFvd98fSC9
Where is the “No Confidence Vote” and the removal of Prime Minister Trudeau? It looks like the Canadian Parliament has Balls as tiny as those of the US Congress.
The opposition should immediately call for a Parliamentary vote of NO CONFIDENCE ans put every membee on record as supporting or not supporting Trudeau’s tyranny. His party only holds about 1/3 of the seats in the Canadian Parliament and is in coalition with two other minor parties. Let’s see where everyone stands. If Trudeau loses the vote his government falls and a new election is likely to be called.