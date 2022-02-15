Trudeau Shouted Down in Parliament After Invoking the Emergency Act

Prime Minister Trudeau was shouted down in parliament after he invoked the Emergency Act against the trucker protesters, and even Liberal Party members are reluctant to support him.

His comments to parliament don’t conform to reality as he claims he supports free speech and the right to protest but calls protesters insurrectionists and terrorists. Trudeau was shouted down by conservatives and there was no applause from his side.

Trudeau keeps poking the bear and won’t meet with the organizers of the protest or consider any more moderate stance when it comes to vaccine mandates. He’s a Great Reset puppet.

Lol the turd got heckled 🤣 pic.twitter.com/50BhPNq5Do — Art TakingBack 🇺🇸 (@ArtValley818_) February 15, 2022

Full hearing or Go to 14:00 for just his presentation:

Six provinces currently oppose fascist Prime Minister Trudeau’s invoking of the Emergency Act.

Calgary is holding a rally in support of the truckers today:

This must the most loving "unacceptable-hateful-violent-fringe" in the history of the world. Check out the full report of today's Calgary rally soon at https://t.co/w9zAH1MOnX. pic.twitter.com/MFvd98fSC9 — Adam Soos ⳩ (@ATSoos) February 12, 2022

