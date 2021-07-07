MSNBC: 1-6 is worse than 9/11, only cure is to destroy the GOP



















On MSNBC’s The ReidOut Tuesday, dishonest corporate toady Joy Reid and fake Republican Matthew Dowd claimed the January 6th attack on the Capitol was worse than 9/11 and any radical Islamic terror attacks.

The terrorists must love this type of dialogue.

Prior to that, Reid, who is anti-Christian, mocked Senator Rubio for “tweet[ing] Bible verses every day for random reasons” as he, according to Reid, supports white supremacists.

We still don’t have a definition of white supremacists but the left claims all whites are racists so we can safely assume it’s all white Republicans.

There is no reason for corporate America to do this unless they plan their communist takeover of the country. In fact, it will be worse than communism and we are in for very dark times. Once in power, they will be drunk with it.

After Reid’s nasty lead-in, Dowd said, “[T]o me, though there was less loss of life on January 6th, January 6th was worse than 9/11 because it’s continued to rip our country apart and give permission for people to pursue autocratic means and so I think we’re in a much worse place than we’ve been and, as I’ve said, I think to you before, I think we’re in the most perilous point in time since 1861 in the advent of the Civil War.”

They believe the GOP must be crushed.

The only threats we face are from Democrats and corporations. They will take us over.

These liars are evil. It is evil to manipulate Americans with language and a twisting of reality.

I have a simple example. In NY, they passed a new law affecting fishing. No one can “take” a shark (most sharks) within three miles of land. They define ‘take’ as tagging them which is merely for research purposes. So why are they mis-defining the word “take?” Because they can. And who is doing it? Powerful pencil pushers who are accountable to no one are doing it. They are the deep state.

Watch:

Related

















