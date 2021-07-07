Cameras in the classrooms is too Orwellian?



















“Orwellian” is trending on Twitter today because Tucker said on his show last night that we should put cameras in the classrooms. That is because of the teacher’s union ordering all 14,000 school districts to teach the unAmerican Critical Race Theory and 1619 Project.

What Matt Walsh learned as a result is: Cameras on cops: great, Cameras in daycares: great, Cameras in dog boarding facilities: great, Cameras in the classrooms: Insane! Invasion of privacy! Orwellian!

However, you should know that — thanks to reporter Chris Rufo’s research — the union is already planning ways to camouflage the instruction.

School teachers are busy this summer coming up with ways to hide CRT. They know you’re on to them -demand transparency.

BELOW: a teacher group explaining “if you can’t say” things sounding like CRT, you can hide it with other words. @realchrisrufo @ConceptualJames pic.twitter.com/e821OIFuge — Dan Lennington (@DanLennington) July 6, 2021

Definitely put cameras in the classrooms!

Levin suggested it months ago:

