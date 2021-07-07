Trump sues Twitter and Facebook CEOs who ‘flagrantly’ destroy the USA



















Former President Trump will sue the CEOs of Twitter and Facebook after the platforms suspended and then banned his accounts over posts he made in response to the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.

It will be a class-action lawsuit against Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, Axios reported Wednesday, citing unnamed sources.

President Trump, who just made the announcement, is claiming illegal censorship.

Our very own @brianglenntv asked President Trump about the timing of this lawsuit in regards to the midterm elections and protecting conservative viewpoints: pic.twitter.com/0GAiz4iefW — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) July 7, 2021

Twitter permanently banned Trump’s account, while Facebook has suspended the account but left open the possibility of restoring it in 2023 if it’s no longer deemed a “risk to public safety.”

At this point, it goes far beyond the election and Donald Trump, as he said.

Trump’s legal effort against the tech CEOs will be supported by the America First Policy Institute, a nonprofit that is focused on promoting the former president’s policies, Axios reported.

Trump’s lawsuit would be the latest GOP effort to limit tech companies from being able to enforce their biased policies against politicians, Christians, Jews, anyone on the right, and anyone they disagree with.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) signed a bill into law that would have fined companies for kicking politicians off their platforms, but a federal judge last month blocked the law from going into effect.

Tech industry groups sued DeSantis over the law, arguing it violates the First Amendment and freedom of speech.

