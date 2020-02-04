MSNBC analyst says Iowa Caucus is racist, too many whites in Iowa

MSNBC Political Analyst Zerlina Maxwell told the audience that the Iowa Caucus is the “perfect example of systemic racism” in the aftermath of the Democrat Party’s disastrous handling of the voting.

This year’s election had a low turnout across the state, down to 35% from 44% in 2016.

The reason is obvious with the candidates the Dems are trying to pawn off on Iowans, but not to Ms. Maxwell, who said, “Maybe I’ll be the only person to say this today. The Iowa caucus is essentially the perfect example of systemic racism.” She added, “91% of the voters in Iowa are white.”

That must be it then, whites don’t care about people based on the color of their skin. They don’t care if kids are in cages [kids were in cages under Barack Obama]

“The reason why you see a drop in turnout, I’m just speculating here, it could be perhaps that white children are not in the cages. So, when you’re talking about the tangible pain that black and brown people are feeling, they feel a sense of urgency because their kids are being put in cages, right? So, if you have 91% white electorate, that sense of urgency may not be reflected in the turnout numbers,” she continued. “I’m not saying that’s the reason for this. It could be a factor.”

Black Barack Obama won the state in 2008 and Hispanic Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) won in 2016.

All those white people must be racist. That’s the answer! She probably sees racism in her toes when she gets up in the morning.

#MySleeptweet What in the actual Fook is going on??? This is by far the worst “speculation” I have ever heard since, “Donald Trump will never be President.” I’m glad I don’t watch tv and have no idea who this Zerlina Maxwell is. I thought this was a skit from SNL. 😂 https://t.co/hgJf16wHN2 — The Tweet Sniper💥 (@IWashington) February 4, 2020

She also claimed the caucus system suppresses marginalized people but presented no evidence.

The caucus system does seem ridiculous, but it’s not racist. She’s unhappy that so many Iowans are white. So, who is the racist?

My point being that the urgency and pain isn’t felt in the same way. That matters even though no one will want to admit it. I also noted that the caucus system is UNDemocratic & suppresses votes of historically marginalized like folks with accessibility needs and single parents https://t.co/UPidSfWzOb — Zerlina Maxwell (@ZerlinaMaxwell) February 4, 2020