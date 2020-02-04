Sen. Collins Will Vote to Acquit, Trump Learned His Lesson (videos)

U.S. Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME)) said she believes there is a very high standard that must be met to remove a president from office, and Democratic House managers did not provide the evidence needed.

Collins, a swing vote on impeachment, said would vote to acquit Trump on both articles of impeachment.

Democrats have targeted her for defeat this November. They have already spent millions to take her down.

Watch:

She believes the President has learned his lesson. That was her response when Norah O’Donnell asked if the President will seek foreign help again.

Sen. Collins was one of two senators who voted for additional witnesses. The other was Mitt Romney. Romney has not announced how he will vote tomorrow. Will he vote to acquit? He hates the President, but voting to convict might be too much, even for him.

Watch:

The Democrats are calling all the Senate Republicans “cowards” for not voting with them.

