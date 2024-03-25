MSNBC Bans McDaniel! After Hiring Her to Bash Trump

Ronna Romney McDaniel was hired by MSNBC, causing some serious consternation and mocking on the right and left. It seems the far-left employees of MSNBC won’t tolerate it, and reportedly, boss Rashida Jones has already banned her.

Leftists running Comcast canceled Ronna McDaniel from MSNBC, and here she was probably going to throw Trump under the bus on their network.

“MSNBC has no plans to have former Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel on the cable network; its president told employees following news of her hiring at NBC News.”

Chuck Todd was very critical of her hiring.

“I think our bosses owe you an apology for putting you in this situation,” Todd told Kristen Welker on Sunday following her interview with McDaniel on “Meet the Press.” “There’s a reason why there’s a lot of journalists at NBC News uncomfortable with this: because many of our professional dealings with the RNC over the last six years have been met with gaslighting.”

The Wall Street Journal reported that in an internal memo, the political chief, Carrie Budoff Brown, said McDaniel would contribute “across all NBC News platforms,” causing turmoil among several of the network’s on-air hosts and staffers, people familiar with the matter said. MSNBC is part of the NBC News division.

MSNBC is a communist network, and even someone who is going to bash Trump is unacceptable.

A City U (Commie U) Professor, Jeff Jarvis, told social media users to complain on X.

NEW – MSNBC bans former RNC chair Ronna McDaniel from appearing on the channel — Daily Mail pic.twitter.com/CIyAMGt9Mj — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) March 24, 2024

