MSNBC Caught Committing Journalist Malfeasance

MSNBC has nothing to do with the news. The next clip is a good example. MSNBC producers strung together Joe Rogan clips to spread the lie that Joe Rogan was endorsing Kamala Harris for president. He was talking about Tulsi Gabbard in the clip, not Kamala, a complete nincompoop.

MSNBC is a pure propaganda platform for far-left Democrats.

It is an in-kind donation to Democrats.

Democrats are trying to put Donald Trump in prison for a fraudulent campaign finance violation while they are making huge campaign donations under the cover of news.

This skirts the definition of evil as they attempt to manipulate the American people into voting for Kamala.

Tulsi Gabbard sums up the blatant lies MSNBC spread pic.twitter.com/pqbJfLP2Oh — The Trump Train (@The_Trump_Train) August 5, 2024

When they were caught by Tulsi herself, they took out the part about her serving in a medical unit and kept the rest up, continuing the lie. They are getting a lot of hits and don’t have to pay a price for lying to get Kamala elected.

They are the epitome of fake news.

