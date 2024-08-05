100 Aliens on the Terror Watch List Were Allowed Into the US

Nearly 100 illegal aliens that we know about on the terror watchlist were released into the United States during the Biden administration. They come from numerous countries.

It only took 19 to launch 9/11.

The information came from a bombshell House Judiciary report. These are the terrorists we know about. Many who sneaked in or were not on the list are terrorists. A lot of them ended up protesting at colleges recently.

How many were not caught?

They tell us how many people they caught on the Terror Watch List. How many of the Got Aways are on that Terror Watch List? Enough for an army to attack us from within? pic.twitter.com/tTrSaj4XY6 — TonemanLives (@TonemanLives) May 15, 2023



“Under the Biden-Harris Administration, of the more than 250 illegal aliens on the terrorist watchlist who were encountered by Border Patrol at the southwest border between fiscal years 2021 and 2023, DHS has released into American communities at least 99, with at least 34 others in DHS custody but not yet removed from the United States,” the report by Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee, says.

The staff interim report also found that immigration judges granted bonds to at least 27 migrants on the watchlist who entered illegally. Additionally, Border Patrol has encountered tens of thousands of aliens entering illegally from countries that could present national security risks. This includes 2,134 Afghan nationals, 33,347 Chinese nationals, 541 Iranian nationals, 520 Syrian nationals, and 3,104 Uzbek nationals.

Damming report just released by @JudiciaryGOP shows at least 99 illegal immigrants on the FBI terror watchlist were released into the U.S. after being apprehended by Border Patrol between the fiscal years 2021-2023. The report also states that of the 8 Tajik nationals… pic.twitter.com/zpvzjCS7yO — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) August 5, 2024

NEW: ICE says a validated leader of a Colombian gang who is wanted for homicide and arms trafficking in Colombia was caught by Border Patrol near San Ysidro, CA in September, but was released into the US by the Feds. ICE Baltimore found & arrested him in College Park, MD on Weds.… pic.twitter.com/qObxf7h2TH — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) August 5, 2024

Some of these foreigners intend to infiltrate our politics and culture to destroy them. Others will be ready to kill us as we threaten war with Iran and its satellites, Russia, and even China.

We also see violent transnational gang leaders pouring in, recruiting youth right from shelters.

