MSNBC Commentator Beschloss: GOP Will Get Children Killed

A deranged MSNBC commentator, Michael Bechloss, claims that if Republicans win, our children will be arrested and conceivably killed. Presidential historian Michael Beschloss shouldn’t be near a history book since he can’t think clearly.

He began the hysterical diatribe in the clip below by claiming we might not have a democracy if Republicans win and claims we will face authoritarian rule.

Democrats are getting desperate.

The current administration is authoritarian. Democrats are violating the Constitution at every opportunity. They care nothing about the law. Democrats accuse Republicans of doing exactly what they’re doing.

This is insane hate speech. The guy’s explaining what we have now:

If Republicans win, “our children will be arrested and conceivably killed.” 🚨MSNBC Presidential Historian Michael Beschloss with a deranged take days before the midterms.pic.twitter.com/oq8a13qHmZ — OutKick (@Outkick) November 3, 2022

