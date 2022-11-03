MSNBC Commentator Beschloss: GOP Will Get Children Killed

A deranged MSNBC commentator, Michael Bechloss, claims that if Republicans win, our children will be arrested and conceivably killed. Presidential historian Michael Beschloss shouldn’t be near a history book since he can’t think clearly.
He began the hysterical diatribe in the clip below by claiming we might not have a democracy if Republicans win and claims we will face authoritarian rule.
Democrats are getting desperate.
The current administration is authoritarian. Democrats are violating the Constitution at every opportunity. They care nothing about the law. Democrats accuse Republicans of doing exactly what they’re doing.
This is insane hate speech. The guy’s explaining what we have now:
If Republicans win, “our children will be arrested and conceivably killed.”
🚨MSNBC Presidential Historian Michael Beschloss with a deranged take days before the midterms.pic.twitter.com/oq8a13qHmZ
— OutKick (@Outkick) November 3, 2022
There cannot be this many mentally ill people. He does not believe a word he said, he reads a script written to deceive. “Presidential historians” are the worst of the historians, which is an occupation of disrepute in general. He gets his position from the NWO/communist/elitist/Intel gang. He is put on the screen specifically to deliver propaganda.
So Killing Grandma isn’t working, now it’s Republicans will Kill your Children. Think about it, Democrats are trying to make us believe that the Pro-life Party will kill Children.
I heard Sabastian Gorka earlier today. He said that when a Democrat says Democracy, they really mean “Democrat Tyrannical Power” and that pretty much sums it up. Democrats are right, Democracy, a failed form of Government, is under siege. America is not a Democracy, it is a Constitutional Republic and until Democrats came along with their so called Democracy there was Law and Order in in America. We were gradually living up to the ideal of judging men by their character instead of their Race or Political Party.
Every time I hear a Democrat speak they seem to accuse Republicans of trying to do what Democrats are already doing. But when President Trump was in the White House, I didn’t feel like I was being “ruled” by a Tyrant or a Moron!