Biden’s Chief Of Staff Issues a “Final Warning”

Chief of Staff Ron Klain, who is the brain behind Joe Biden, iterated Biden’s dark forces speech from the night before in which he dehumanized and demonized Republicans, and said it’s Joe Biden’s final warning.
“The president decided a few days ago that it was important to issue one final warning on this issue to make very clear, to leave no doubt that we have people out there still peddling the big lie, people now raising the issue of election denial,” Ron Klain said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”
“Final warning?” Immediately before the election, this man is trying to terrify Americans into voting for Joe Biden, a threat to the Republic.
Biden lied continuously last night and warned that it would take several days to count ballots. Third World nations count the ballots in one night. The final warning should be vote for Joe and watch the economy collapse.
every time i read these articles about election fraud by marxist-globalists, and that it will take days to count the vote – trying to normalize cheating/fraud – i am disgusted that the fact that for the last 250 years before 2020 , America’s elections were virtually always counted within hours of polls closing, yet nobody mentions or reminds us of this fact. They stupidly address the fraud on ,and within, the terms that the criminals stealing elections set them up for.
It’s a threat to arrest election protesters.
Final Warning??? Warning for What? America First Patriots are going to take over the Government and fix the Mess created by Traitor Joe and the Democrats!
Chief of Staff Ron Klain should be careful, it will the democrats that lynch him if things continue the way it has since the last election! My worry is the rinos being in the democrat’s pockets.
Never heard of this turd.