Biden’s Chief Of Staff Issues a “Final Warning”

Chief of Staff Ron Klain, who is the brain behind Joe Biden, iterated Biden’s dark forces speech from the night before in which he dehumanized and demonized Republicans, and said it’s Joe Biden’s final warning.

“The president decided a few days ago that it was important to issue one final warning on this issue to make very clear, to leave no doubt that we have people out there still peddling the big lie, people now raising the issue of election denial,” Ron Klain said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

“Final warning?” Immediately before the election, this man is trying to terrify Americans into voting for Joe Biden, a threat to the Republic.

Biden lied continuously last night and warned that it would take several days to count ballots. Third World nations count the ballots in one night. The final warning should be vote for Joe and watch the economy collapse.

