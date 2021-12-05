MSNBC Forgot That Obama Wanted a National Police Force

















MSNBC’s Tiffany Cross is indescribable except to say that whatever she says is just venom and hate non-stop.

She echoed the talking points we have heard all week that Governor DeSantis is possibly reconstituting the Florida State Guard for some evil purpose. Some of the thoroughly deranged Democrats say it’s to start a revolution. Her conspiracy theory is that he wants them to shoot looters or possibly kill a governor.

Governor DeSantis introduced plans to re-establish the Florida State Guard to quickly aid responses to emergencies like hurricanes. Several other states across the country, including deep-blue California and New York, have similar civilian forces.

“We want to make sure that we have the flexibility and the ability needed to respond to events in our state in the most effective way possible. That will require us to have access and be able to use support in ways that are not encumbered by the federal government or don’t require federal government,” DeSantis said. “So I’m going to be recommending in the budget $3.5 million to re-establish the Florida State Guard. The Florida State Guard will act as a civilian volunteer force that will have the ability to assist the National Guard and state-specific emergencies.”

Malcolm Nance ranted as usual, stupidly, and without any evidence or facts.

None of them offer facts. A Guard is not a vigilante mob. That would be BLM and Antifa or what Barack Obama wanted to do (see clip below).

Watch:

MSNBC panel worries “Florida Man” and “right-wing extremist” @GovRonDeSantis reincarnating the Fla. State Guard will be used to “shoot looters” or precipitate the kidnapping of a governor pic.twitter.com/XBB8ZeJ9pA — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 4, 2021

Now, why weren’t they upset when Barack Obama said this?

Governor is talking about a Guard as in a National Guard, only on a state level. Obama was talking about a national police force ala 1933 Germany and the Stazi.

I am proposing more than $100 million for our National Guard, active-duty military and veterans, and to re-establish the Florida State Guard to assist our National Guard in state-specific emergencies. I am committed to supporting our military and keeping our state safe. — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) December 2, 2021

Related















