Surgeon General Says Wear Those Masks Indoors As He Speaks Indoors Without a Mask

















We were told the vaccination would keep COVID from spreading and it would minimize the health risk to the vaccinated. That might not be true.

The vaccine only lasts two to six months. Natural immunity is ignored and we don’t know if all these boosters will hurt our natural immunity as this virus becomes endemic.

There is not one peer-reviewed study that proves masks will make a difference. Nonetheless, they have been a big fallback position for the clueless political class.

Oregon plans to make indoor mask-wearing permanent. Biden and Dr. Fauci want us to wear masks at the Christmas events. Now we have the Surgeon General politicizing his office during an interview with the ever-annoying Chris Wallace.

“You talk about masks, are you saying now that if you’re with people you don’t know that we should go back routinely to wear masks indoors?” asked Chris Wallace.

“Well certainly what we’ve been saying since the summertime is that if you are vaccinated or unvaccinated and gathered with people outside your home in indoor spaces, then wearing a mask is the recommended step to take,” said the leftist doctor.

What science backs this? What study is he citing? Where is his evidence?

Murty is only a political bureaucrat who is incapable of putting science first. He can’t be trusted. Where is his mask, by the way?

Watch:

As he is indoors not wearing a mask.🤔 — Neal (@needadamncoffee) December 5, 2021

At the same time, Yale epidemiologist Dr. Harvey Risch says the unvaccinated should be afraid of the vaccinated. This is despite the fact that we were told this was a pandemic of the unvaccinated. It’s really a pandemic of the vaccinated.

ICYMI 👇 Dr. Harvey Risch, MD, Ph.D., Yale Epidemiologist: “The Unvx’d Should Be Afraid Of The Vx’d” pic.twitter.com/HbnHepfUyN — ЯΞD PILL LΞD 🔎 (@Red_Pill_Led) December 4, 2021

