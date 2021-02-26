Chip Roy blasts Liz Cheney, suggests kicking her out of leadership









Liz Cheney doubled down on Trump hate and said Donald Trump shouldn’t be playing a role in the Republican Party or speaking at CPAC. Cheney needs to resign from the leadership role and start looking for jobs at CNN or MSNBC where GOP hate is welcomed.

The woman is on self-destruct.

CHIP ROY HAS HAD IT

Chip Roy said Liz Cheney forfeited her right to be chair of the Republican conference. It also sounds like he wants a revote on her leadership role. Rep. Roy had supported her right to vote her conscience on impeachment, but this latest move was not acceptable.

“Yesterday, Liz forfeited her right to be chair of the Republican conference. You cannot stand up and make a statement so completely out of step with the Republican conference and where the American people who support President Trump are. I think it is unfortunate that she made those remarks and I think it was short-sighted.

“But I also think it was purposeful and I think that’s the problem. And I think it is time for us to have another conversation about the leadership of the Republican conference… She shouldn’t have said that – she did so purposefully. And she did so in a way that directly undermines the conference that she leads. She do so leaving the conference meeting that she just chaired!

“When our minority leader, Kevin McCarthy, had just answered the question about CPAC and then she got the question, she said that should be up to CPAC. But then paused, and then launched into a diatribe about the future of where we should go with respect to President Trump. Completely unnecessarily, but purposefully, having just left the very Republican conference where we were together. And in a way that is in complete opposition to where the majority of the Republican conference is and where the majority of Republicans are. “ WATCH:

Disgruntlement over Liz Cheney’s leadership position renewed after her comment yesterday that Trump shouldn’t be part of GOP future. Chip Roy during House Freedom Caucus presser: “Yesterday, Liz forfeited her right to be chair of the Republican conference” pic.twitter.com/V5d57cLnXh — Emily (Larsen) Brooks (@emilyelarsen) February 25, 2021

