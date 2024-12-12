San Diego Becomes a “Super” Sanctuary, Sheriffs Will Not Obey

M DOWLING
The San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted 3-1 to become a “Super” sanctuary county. They will protect illegals [including criminals] from deportation. They will ban the police from notifying ICE about dangerous illegals in custody.

These people are disgusting. They care nothing about the victims, the people they are supposed to protect. The more illegals, the more powerful these people become. The foreigners give them power.

These people are monsters for aiding and abetting criminal foreigners and probably terrorists from around the world.

San Diego Sheriffs will not follow this Board’s resolution. They are independently elected.


