MSNBC host calls for a Biden “shadow government” with a Cabinet and more

MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle would like to see Democrat Joe Biden set up a “shadow government” against the Trump administration amid the coronavirus outbreak.
During an interview on Wednesday with Jim Messina, who served as deputy chief of staff of operations under former President Barack Obama, Ruhle asked if Biden couldn’t set up daily coronavirus briefings, establish a Cabinet, and a presidential podium.
This conversation took place after Messina reacted to news that Barack Obama and Elizabeth Warren endorsed Sleepy Joe.
Messina argued that both Obama and Warren would be valuable surrogates for Biden [since he can’t even talk].
“When you see President Trump with his erratic leadership, his daily clown-show press conferences … to have real upstanding leaders like Barack Obama and Elizabeth Warren talk about Joe Biden in personal terms – the kind of leader he would be – that contrast is really important right now,” Messina said, “and it’s a contrast that the Biden campaign is going to bank on going forward.”
Ruhle then asked whether Biden should be offering his own version of a daily coronavirus briefing to compete with the White House sessions.
“Then do they need to do it in a bigger way?” she asked about the Biden campaign. “What did you just call it, the president’s daily clown show — that’s his press briefing?
“Should Joe Biden be counter-programming that?” Ruhle asked. “Should he be creating his own shadow government, shadow Cabinet, shadow SWAT team — and getting up there at a podium every night, saying, ‘Here’s the crisis we’re in, here’s what we need to do to address this’?”
Messina responded: “Well, he’s done some of that, right? He’s released the most comprehensive plans of what to do during this COVID crisis.”
[Biden’s plans are exactly President Trump’s. He plagiarized Trump’s exact plan except he didn’t believe in a travel ban until two weeks ago.]
MSNBC's @SRuhle suggests Biden create "shadow government" to counter Trump during pandemic crisis pic.twitter.com/pxT8RvBuTU
— Kyle Drennen (@kjdrennen) April 15, 2020
We don’t need another “shadow” government. We have several of those now. Biden wouldn’t be capable of setting up something like that anyway. He’s senile and just plain stupid.
It seems to me that said “OBAMAITE” operative is encouraging an ILLEGAL operation…The last time I ck’ed my CONSTITUTION there was ONLY ONE legitimate POTUS…and his name isn’t “SLEEPY JOE”…
Me thinks that the “DEEP STATE” is getting in gear to TAKE OVER our Govt….BEWARE! BE AWARE!
This is typical of the corrupt liberal media. After all they are the propaganda arm of the DNC and part of the deep state
These clueless cretin clowns will get us all in world of hurt sooner rather than later.
Gropin’ Joe holds no government office and the teleprompter bimbo’s statements fit the definition of sedition.
Many Paul Revere types warned us about the Black Lenin sobama and the fundamental transformation of the representative republic and some of us listened.