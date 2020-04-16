MSNBC host calls for a Biden “shadow government” with a Cabinet and more

MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle would like to see Democrat Joe Biden set up a “shadow government” against the Trump administration amid the coronavirus outbreak.

During an interview on Wednesday with Jim Messina, who served as deputy chief of staff of operations under former President Barack Obama, Ruhle asked if Biden couldn’t set up daily coronavirus briefings, establish a Cabinet, and a presidential podium.

This conversation took place after Messina reacted to news that Barack Obama and Elizabeth Warren endorsed Sleepy Joe.

Messina argued that both Obama and Warren would be valuable surrogates for Biden.

“When you see President Trump with his erratic leadership, his daily clown-show press conferences … to have real upstanding leaders like Barack Obama and Elizabeth Warren talk about Joe Biden in personal terms – the kind of leader he would be – that contrast is really important right now,” Messina said, “and it’s a contrast that the Biden campaign is going to bank on going forward.”

Ruhle then asked whether Biden should be offering his own version of a daily coronavirus briefing to compete with the White House sessions.

“Then do they need to do it in a bigger way?” she asked about the Biden campaign. “What did you just call it, the president’s daily clown show — that’s his press briefing?

“Should Joe Biden be counter-programming that?” Ruhle asked. “Should he be creating his own shadow government, shadow Cabinet, shadow SWAT team — and getting up there at a podium every night, saying, ‘Here’s the crisis we’re in, here’s what we need to do to address this’?”

Messina responded: “Well, he’s done some of that, right? He’s released the most comprehensive plans of what to do during this COVID crisis.”



MSNBC's @SRuhle suggests Biden create "shadow government" to counter Trump during pandemic crisis pic.twitter.com/pxT8RvBuTU — Kyle Drennen (@kjdrennen) April 15, 2020