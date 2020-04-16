Speaker Pelosi’s Marie Antoinette Moment

Jobless claims reached 22 million over four weeks due to the lockdown, which is now at Great Depression levels, and Americans are on lines at food banks, even in Boston. On that note, Nancy Pelosi had her Marie Antoinette moment. Standing in front of extremely expensive freezers, she bragged about her many tubs of Jeni’s ice cream which costs $13 a pint.

[Historically, Marie Antoinette was credited with telling the peasants before her beheading, “Let them eat cake.” In fact, that was not true. She ran to the guillotine, stepped on the executioner’s foot and apologized. We only use the expression here as it is commonly known — showing utter contempt and disdain for and arrogance towards the common man.]

Speaker Pelosi’s callousness is so typical of Marxists. They live in splendor while the rest of us starve.

We all have found our ways to keep our spirits up during these trying times. Mine just happens to fill up my freezer. #LateLateShow pic.twitter.com/dqA32d5lU1 — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) April 14, 2020

That Pelosi video was taken during an interview in which she praised senators for letting the small business loan fund run out of money. Socialists hate small businesses.

BREADLINES ARE CAUSED BY SOCIALISTS/COMMUNISTS

The socialist Democrats have no intention of opening up the country for business any time soon.

In a scene that is becoming the “new normal” in America, tens of thousands of struggling families lined up in cars and waited to get a distribution of food this week. This is video of the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank helping to feed the community. pic.twitter.com/nSz6jsm9WT — Minh Ngo (@minhtngo) April 12, 2020

If we don’t stop this lockdown and allow the socialist democrats to continue with it, we will all be on breadlines.

Well, Bernie Sanders did say breadlines are a good thing.