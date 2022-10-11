MSNBC Host Suggests Obama-Led Democracy Commission to Save the USA from the GOP

Democrats are a threat to democracy who want Uniparty rule, which they have now. It’s not going very well.

Democrats opened the borders, want to normalize abortion to the moment of birth using partial-birth abortions, destroy the economy, drive up inflation and gas prices, and push for war with nuclear nations.

They don’t want to debate, stand up for what they really believe, just vote for the big “D”.

Nicolle Wallace is a journalist who has taken on the role of an activist. In the clip below, she wonders if we should have an Obama-led Democracy Commission to save America from Republicans.

We don’t think that will be fair.

The desperation she must feel as we approach election day.

MSNBC’s @NicolleDWallace: How about we create an Obama-led “democracy commission” to save America from Republicans? pic.twitter.com/kYBRtkjOgv — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 10, 2022

They have what Grabien’s Tom Elliott describes as their latest “evil idea” to use democracy to destroy it. They are upset that Republicans want their candidates elected.

Ari Berman exaggerates the riot of Jan. 6 in the next clip, calling it an insurrection. He claims Republicans are trying to normalize insurrections, institutionalize the coup in insurrection circles, and redo the coup in 2024. He claims the insurrection is a warm-up.

You can’t make this stuff up. Right, Ari, the Shaman in the loin cloth with the buffalo horns is the leader.

Berman said Republicans don’t believe in counting all votes. [Whereas Democrats believe in counting dead people, foreigners, everyone.]

GOP’s democracy haters’ latest evil idea: using democracy https://t.co/CO1CqtYgEd — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 10, 2022

MSNBC’s @AriBerman: “[Election deniers’] coup failed in 2020, so they’re trying to do whatever they can to make sure the coup succeeds in 2024 … They’re trying to do it legally by controlling who are the secretaries of state, who the state AGs are, who the governors are.” pic.twitter.com/v1gdcirFhW — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 10, 2022

In the next clip, Nicolle Wallace portrays Republicans as violent domestic extremists, especially those who attend rallies. You will never hear a negative word against Antifa or Black Lives Matter, two dangerous communist organizations.

MSNBC’s @NicolleDWallace: “It is not hyperbole to say that the ideology espoused on [GOP] rally stages over the weekend literally word-by-word sits right at the fulcrum of a current domestic violent extremism threat warning that law enforcement put out.” pic.twitter.com/8QYbqgAFZc — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 10, 2022

Republicans are “terrorists,” but Democrats want to end the divisions. All Republicans have to do is become Democrats. By the way, Republicans are “ultra MAGAs.”

“Republicans are terrorists and btw we need to do something about all of this division” https://t.co/rSNISEVD95 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 10, 2022

Related