Randi Weingarten Jet Sets Off to Ukraine, Gets Creamed on Social Media

Randi Weingarten jet-setted to Ukraine to “assess the situation” on the taxpayer’s dime as US school children struggle. She said she wanted to show solidarity with Ukrainian teachers and notify the world that Putin cannot get away with this. That must certainly make Ukrainians feel better.

Randi thinks she’s a diplomat.

We have a teachers’ union president who locked down the children, made them walk around in masks, and now she’s in Ukraine giving them pointers. What could go wrong?

if there’s anything the Ukrainian teachers union can learn from Randi Weingarten it’s how to effectively turn your students into collateral https://t.co/E8SHquuUEN — siraj hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) October 10, 2022

SHE WAS CREAMED

Charlie Kirk asks, “Why is Randi Weingarten, president of the largest teacher’s union in America, headed to the Ukrainian border to “assess the situation”?? Maybe she’s there to ensure the Ukrainian children are vaxxed?”

Christopher Rufo had another perspective on it. “Figures like Taylor Lorenz, Brian Stelter, and Randi Weingarten have to limit their replies because they have no organic support, but they’re willing to do the dirty work for powerful institutions. They’re functionaries who drive attention by humiliating themselves. Avoid.”

Matt Whitlock said, “In Ukraine, kids got stuck with extended remote learning because of an actual war. In America, kids got stuck with extended remote learning because of Randi Weingarten.”

“Randi Weingarten, who’s too frail to allow comments on her posts, is very concerned about Ukrainian children forced to learn remotely. You can’t make it up,” says Rob Scmitt.

Twitchy Team: ‘Haven’t they suffered ENOUGH?!’ Randi Weingarten gets all big and BAD with Putin explaining WHY she’s in Ukraine and LMAO. They added the following:

“As Twitchy readers know, Randi Weingarten jumped on her union-issued broom and flew over to Ukraine. Ok, so it wasn’t a broom, but she did make the trip over to the country which seemed really weird to like, well, everyone.

“Why the heck would she go over? Photo-op with Zelensky? Vanity Fair?”

“Your union fought to keep schools closed for over a year and now Randi Weingarten is complaining about school closures… in Ukraine?” asks Corey DeAngelis.

“Randi Weingarten is violating the Logan Act, a felony carrying a three year prison sentence. The DOJ must charge her immediately!” exclaims Greg Price.

Good idea! Write your congressman on Price’s idea.

What about the carbon footprint flying over there? Anyone? Anyone?

The answer Dr. Truth is “NO!”

Do these clowns ever do anything to actually help kids? https://t.co/lal8CysUBZ — Dr. Alice Truth (@AliceWatch) October 10, 2022

Related