CAIR, ACLU, Dems Claim Mahmoud Khalil Was Illegally Abducted

CAIR Claims Mahmoud Khalil, who was arrested and detained for deportation, was abducted. He is a foreign national with Algerian Citizenship. Khalil grew up in Syria and has a degree from Beirut. He was deeply involved in the Columbia anti-Semitic ‘protests.’ Khalil still hangs around the Columbia campus.

Watch the video of Mahmoud Khalil inciting unrest on behalf of Hamas at this link. Watch this video of the hardcore Islamists saying he’s kidnapped.

Senate Democrats and the DNC Vice Chair back Khalil (see the video at the end).

Democrats claim he was illegally abducted when we all know deportations happen all the time. (see the video at the end.)

MONTREAL: A roaring celebratory October 7th bloc party is underway as Mahmoud Khalil jeers “For our resistance in Gaza make some noise” to a roaring crowd. This cheering & party is dedicated to Hamas. pic.twitter.com/j4mL7KFnV3 — Leviathan (@l3v1at4an) October 8, 2024

Background

Former Columbia University student Mahmoud Khalil was the first to be arrested by Homeland Security agents. He was caught for his pro-Hamas demonstrations on campus and elsewhere.

President Trump vowed he wouldn’t be the last. The Palestinian protests that Khalil organized were pro-Hamas. He passed out Hamas flyers and fomented far more than protests.

“We know there are more students at Columbia and other Universities across the Country who have engaged in pro-terrorist, anti-Semitic, anti-American activity, and the Trump Administration will not tolerate it,” Trump said in a social-media post Monday as the crackdown spread, WSJ reports.

Excerpt from the WSJ

Khalil played a prominent role in organizing protests last year against the war in Gaza, often addressing crowds on Columbia’s lawn and giving interviews to national media. He was also inside the Barnard library during an occupation last week to protest the expulsion of two students for earlier demonstrations, according to photographs posted on social media.

“You couldn’t be involved in or around the movement on campus and not meet him,” said Joseph Howley, a Columbia classics professor who said he has known Khalil for about one year. “He was an important presence in making connections between groups of people. He’s a negotiator. He’s a mediator and a peacemaker.”

That is pretty much how the WSJ article went. It left out the Hamas flyers Khalil handed out and the goal of the organization he represents. The radicals work under the claim that they are not anti-Semitic, just anti-war. Democrats say he is not radical.

WSJ’s article notes he’s just a peacemaker and mediator. However, he leads or is a member of an organization committed to “eradicating Western civilization.”

In a news release, CAIR, ACLU, and two other radical organizations, wrote the following:

On Wednesday, March 12th, the Chicago chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-Chicago), partners, and elected officials will host a press conference denouncing the abduction of U.S. Citizen Mahmoud Khalil and political suppression on Chicago University campuses. Speakers will react to Mahmoud’s federal court hearing expected hours before and will announce the introduction of a new resolution by Alderman Byron Sigcho-Lopez condemning the weaponization of ICE to suppress political dissent and violate the First Amendment rights of U.S. citizens.

Clips linked in the following clip from Newsmac come from X poster Leviathan.

Levaithan wrote on the link to his video:

DEATH THREATS: “Explode The Head Of Zionists” in Montreal, QC.

Mahmoud Khalil, wearing a hoodie of Hamas spokesperson Abu Obaida and just hours after harassing a Pro-Israel march in Hampstead, QC, incites violence against Jews by telling protestors to “destroy” and “explode” the head of Zionists.

If neo-Democrats support him, what does it say about Democrats today?

