MSNBC: Japanese Internment in WWII Is the Same as Deportation

What is this headline? MSNBC Opinion article: The U.S. rounded up my parents during World War II. Trump is reviving that cruelty. The subtitle: People like my family — people who have not been charged with any crime — are again being rounded up without due process.

Do you need more proof that Democrats want open borders than MSNBC comparing the evil Japanese internments by their guy FDR to deportations of criminals? They want no deportations.

Abrego Garcia had due process twice and should have had an interview. He is an illegal alien, and all the evidence points to him as a member of MS-13. He is also a wife-beater. He is eligible for deportation to CECOT. and can file for release in El Salvador.

California’s far-left Rep. Mark Takano wrote the piece.

First of all, the Japanese who were interned were mostly US citizens. Italian and German American citizens were not treated the same. There is absolutely no comparison between them and illegal aliens. Democrats want you to believe there is no difference between immigrants and illegal immigrants – even unvetted ones, and even criminals.

We cannot have trials for the ten or twenty million who came illegally under Biden, nor should we. They don’t warrant it.

Mr. Takano uses a flawed ’60 Minutes’ investigation to say 75% of the 238 shipped to El Salvador are not criminals. They are criminals if they came illegally. The administration says they are, while ’60 Minutes’ only goes by convictions at trial.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email