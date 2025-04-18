Jerome Powell Pushed Marxist-Based DEI into the Feds

Here is a good reason to fire Jerome Powell. He strongly backs racist, un-American Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. It’s illegal now. DEI is embedded in their 2024 Strategic Plan, and it is still the plan. A search for “diversity” on their strategic plan, and it comes up eight times. It’s embedded, as Rabbit Hole noted.
Don’t get us wrong. Of course, we want minorities to get jobs they deserve, but we want the best.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 18, 2025
Powell’s a globalist. The Federal Reserve shouldn’t even exist.
Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter