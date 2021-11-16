Lawmaker Explains Covert Op Sneaking People in Illegally & Unvetted

















A secret and organized operation is underway to bring more and more illegal aliens into the country from around the world. Lawmaker Lance Goodman found out about the operation from a whistleblower that NGOs were bringing illegals into the country and stashing them in abandoned buildings and hotels.

The aliens were given packets on how to go to the airport, and get past TSA without IDs. The illegals are given letters getting them on planes before anyone else.

The most active NGOs are Catholic Charities and the Jewish Family Association. They make a lot of money doing it.

The biggest disaster is that this is an invitation to the world to come illegally and go anywhere they want in the country.

As a Catholic, I believe they are traitors.

Watch:

Related















