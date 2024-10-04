MSNBC Producer: MSNBC’s “Indistinguishable” from Democrat Party

According to an MSNBC producer, Basel Hamden, “MSNBC is the Democrat Party’s mouthpiece” and is “indistinguishable” from the party. The network has “made the viewers dumber” over the years. They’re “brainwashed.”

He also said they are “doing everything they can” to get Kamala Harris elected by “amplifying her message.”

[The only problem, of course, is she’s lying about her message.]

People active in Democrat politics appear on MSNBC. “They’ve narrowed their voices minds.” If guests criticize Democrats on the show, viewers “get mad at the guests.”

All of that is so true. I know at least one person brainwashed by MSNBC. Hamden said, “They should be Progressive,” but they should tell the truth and not be tied to a party, he said.

Watch: