Election Interference in Pennsylvania

With help from Lara Trump, Scott Presler pressured Pennsylvania to reschedule ‘maintenance’ on their voter registration website. It was a clear case of election interference.

The Pennsylvania Department of State planned to conduct maintenance from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. on October 5, the day Donald Trump, accompanied by Elon Musk, will hold his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Butler, of course, is the site of the first attempted assassination of the former president. Retired fire Chief Corey Comperatore was killed, and two others in the audience, James Copenhaver, 74, and David “Jake” Dutch, 57, were seriously wounded.

Presler discovered that the Pennsylvania voter registration website will be “undergoing maintenance” at the same time GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump is slated to return to Butler for a rally at the exact site where he was almost killed in July.

Presler pointed out that website maintenance usually happens overnight. However, this one would have occurred during the rally. The Trump rally is set to start at 5 pm. “So it was clear that the Pennsylvania Department of State was engaging in election interference, trying to stop all of this national attention from translating into new voter registrations,” Presler told Jack Posobiec on his podcast Human Events.

However, Presler told Posobiec that his team had brought widespread attention to this issue and that the maintenance time had been changed. It isn’t perfect, but it’s better. They also discussed how the next issue to be tackled is how people will vote in North Carolina and other areas devastated by Hurricane Helene.

Pressler said that while the obvious immediate focus is everyone’s safety and food and water supply, “ultimately if we want to continue to have a prosperous nation, that means they need to have the ability to vote this November.”

Courting the Amish Vote

Scott Presler is also busy mobilizing the Amish vote. They normally don’t vote. He said there are 80,000 in Pennsylvania, and Trump lost Pennsylvania by 80,000 votes in 2020. He referenced the Amish in Wisconsin as well. There are 20,000 Amish in Wisconsin, and Donald Trump lost by 20,000. He said they could literally save civilization.

Watch the clip of Presler discussing it:

Pennsylvania was decided by 80,000 votes. There are 90,000 Amish in Pennsylvania. If President Trump connects with the Amish, this group could literally save America. pic.twitter.com/afzxKHnaHh — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) September 21, 2024