MSNBC ‘reporter’ says the right is trying to ‘smear’ Joe Biden, don’t believe them

Nicole Wallace, who claims to have once been a Republican to give herself street creds, claims anything Republicans say about Joe Biden is simply a “smear” so, basically, don’t believe them.

A dedicated Trump hater with fifth stage TDS, Nicole Wallace, masquerades as a news reporter but is a Democrat operative.

“The right is running a smear campaign against Joe Biden,” Wallace said in her comments as she sat on an MSNBC panel. They were discussing Mika’s interview of Joe Biden about the sexual assault allegations by former Senate staffer Tara Reade.

“Let me just say this to you having once been a part of the Republican party. The right isn’t running an intellectually honest operation to get to the bottom of whether Tara Reade was victimized. The right is running a smear campaign against Joe Biden,” Wallace opined.

Do watch, Dems think you’re stupid:

.@NicolleDWallace: “The right is running a smear campaign against Joe Biden.” pic.twitter.com/SAeJcqGEBV — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) May 1, 2020