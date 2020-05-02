Biden wants you to believe the woman

In an interview with The Washington Post on September 17, 2018, Joe Biden was asked about Judge Kavanaugh, Trump’s choice for the Supreme Court. Biden said it brings back Anita Hill and how wrong he was to not presume the woman is innocent.

Biden said the episode “brings back all of the complicated issues that were there” nearly three decades ago.

It took him back to Anita Hill, whom he did not believe at that time, despite what he says now.

“Oh, I thought she was telling the truth at the beginning,” Biden said. “I really did.”

Speaking generally, Biden added, “For a woman to come forward in the glaring lights of focus, nationally, you’ve got to start off with the presumption that at least the essence of what she’s talking about is real, whether or not she forgets facts, whether or not it’s been made worse or better over time. But nobody fails to understand that this is like jumping into a cauldron.”

Biden and all the Democrats tried to get Kavanaugh’s name removed from nomination. They wanted a ‘neutral’ candidate.

Biden, January 4, 2018, commenting on Kavanaugh: "It's all about the abuse of power, whether it's Harvey Weinstein or the guy who — the plumber who has a secretary he harasses. It's all about the abuse of power, number one. Number two, women should be believed."

Biden, on whether Kavanaugh deserves the presumption of innocence: "the woman should be given the benefit of the doubt and not be abused again by the system."

Dem Sens: No, Kavanaugh Is Not Entitled to 'Presumption of Innocence'

As the Democrats try to rewrite history, we will put up their videos of that time so you can see how dishonest they truly are.