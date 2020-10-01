MSNBC says they need a commission to vet candidates to stop another Trump

MSNBC wants to form a commission to screen candidates for president so another Trump can happen.

In addition, despite the overwhelming evidence to the contrary, including recent bombshell evidence, commentator FrankFigliuzzi claimed Trump is tied to Russian President Putin. without any pushback from the host. He also feigned knowledge of the Trump tax returns which have not been released.

Figliuzzi wants to be certain that the people never have this much freedom to pick a candidate who is an outsider ever again. He has no regard for the choice of 62 million people.

Without any evidence, he suggested Trump is highly susceptible to bribery and might be engaged with crime figures. He presented no evidence whatsoever! This is so irresponsible.

“We got this wrong, and this can’t happen again,” he said.

He thinks the media gets to pick the candidate. His comments have a bit of a Stalinist air to them.

What we need is a commission to vet news organizations.

Watch:

MSNBC’s @FrankFigliuzzi1 proposes creating a “bipartisan commission” to vet presidential candidates to prevent another Trump: “We got this wrong, and this can’t happen again.” pic.twitter.com/itZp3ZebJz — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 1, 2020