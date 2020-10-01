Moderator for debate 2 interned with Biden & went to Biden’s beach bash

STEVE SCULLY, EVEN-HANDED

Steve Scully, who will moderate the second debate, is a former intern to Joe Biden and currently works for C-Span, covering the White House. He is the political editor and he also hosts Washington Journal. From 2006 to 2007, he was President of the White House Correspondents’ Association. He has been around since 1991.

Scully received an undergraduate degree with honors in communication and political science from American University in Washington, D.C. During his pursuit of a degree, he completed a study abroad program at the University of Copenhagen, served as an intern with Senator Joe Biden, and in Sen. Ted Kennedy’s media affairs office.

He is allegedly “even-handed.”

He has interviewed President Trump and did seem okay. Of the three presidential debate interviewers, he always appeared to be the best, which isn’t a compliment. Chris Wallace and Kristen Welker are opinionated hacks.

BEACH BASH BUDDY

He went to Biden’s beach bash in 2016. That makes one uncomfortable. Couldn’t the debate commission find one conservative? Not one? How about Bill Hemmer or Martha MacCallum?

Gotta love the @VP at the Biden Beach Bash ’16 pic.twitter.com/Z9gdC6Cmi1 — Steve Scully (@SteveScully) June 4, 2016

THE QUALITY OF BROADCAST JOURNALISM

In an interview with Journalism Jobs in May 2011, when he was asked, “Has the quality of broadcast journalism decreased over the past five years?”, Scully knocked Fox News, stating, “I think what has gone downhill is when cable networks get caught in all the titillating news of the day when they should be focusing more on the things that are important to people, like following the money and the state of the nation. Having said that, if you’re sick and tired of watching Laci Peterson on the Fox News Channel, then you can come on to C-SPAN and understand the process that we do in following it.”

He also praised Tim Russert and then hit back at Fox News once again. He claimed, “We are seeing more opinionated journalism on Fox, Sean Hannity, Bill O’Reilly, the whole incident with Dan Rather.”

Hannity and O’Reilly did not purport to be acting as journalists. They are news commentators. O’Reilly has a podcast now where he reports news and offers analysis and commentary.

People can choose not to watch.

Scully also said that it would be a shame if we go down the path where everyone looks at The Washington Post and the New York Times and dismisses them as being supportive or critical of Republicans.”

Too late!

CBS NEWS BLURRED THE LINES

He criticized CBS News, stating, “The best thing any news organization can do is to try to maintain a level of credibility — make sure that the facts they put in the newspaper or on the air are accurate and verified. That’s one of the lessons CBS has realized. You could see the mistakes they were making every step of the way. They are going to pay a price for that.”

Scully mentioned former NBC News anchor John Chancellor, saying, “If you have a comment by a news anchor that is truly his opinion — and I personally don’t like that — you need to make sure it is clearly marked and identified. Having a John Chancellor commentary at the end of the newscast — which was still popular in the ’70s — blurs the line.”

THE UPCOMING DEBATES

The second presidential debate on October 15th will be run like a town hall with citizens of Miami asking questions. We have no idea who picked the citizens, possibly the elite debate panel.

The vice presidential debate will take place on October 7th. That is more important than usual because there is a strong likelihood that Harris will become president as Biden falters dues to infirmities he clearly has.