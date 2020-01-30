MSNBC Windbag says Trump will stop elections in Cali

A crazed MSNBC contributor claimed that if Trump is acquitted, he will shut down elections in California to keep illegals from voting.

He has no evidence beyond his own paranoia.

When did Donald Trump do anything to make someone come up with a statement like that?

The talking head, Jason Johnson, political editor for TheRoot.com, said, “Imagine Donald Trump deciding sometime in June, ‘Well, I heard this conspiracy theory that a lot of illegal immigrants voted in California, so I’ve decided that during the presidential election California has to undergo extreme vetting because we can’t trust their votes. We’re going to shut down voting in a state,’” Newsbusters reported.

“This is literally the kind of thing he will do now. We’re not talking hypotheticals anymore.”

“So why people aren’t concerned, why people don’t realize that this is step one to actual autocracy? Not the theoretical one, not the one we talk about in class, but an actual president who will say, “This state’s votes don’t count. These people don’t have a right to vote. These people can’t come into the country.” That is what they’re allowing to happen here.”

This lunacy and irrational hatred is not surprising. Everything on The Root is like this.

Watch: