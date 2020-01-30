Warren says a trans child will pick her secretary of education

Far-far-left Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren said she would have a transgender child interview the next secretary of education. In fact, there won’t be a secretary until that takes place. Apparently, she wants a trans child to pick the secretary. There are about .7% transgender children in the USA.

At a town hall in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Sunday, a voter told her that children are not learning enough about LGBTQ history or sexual education in public schools.

Ideologues aren’t talking about learning, they are talking about indoctrination.

Warren told the voter that she would require a transgender child to interview a future secretary of education nominee.

“I have two qualifications that I have talked about over and over for my secretary of education,” Warren said. “The first, it has to be someone who has taught in a public school.”

Warren added that she will also require a young trans person to interview the future education secretary and actually pick the secretary.

“I’m gonna have a secretary of education that this young trans person interviews on my behalf,” Warren said. “And only if this person believes that our secretary of education nominee is someone who is committed to creating a welcoming environment, a safe environment, and a full educational curriculum for everyone, will that person actually be advanced to be secretary of education.”

That’s more pandering. She’s unabashedly trite.

