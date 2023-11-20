MSNBC’s Indian Guest Says We Must Dump Thanksgiving

Just because this gentleman, who speaks very slowly, is a racist who doesn’t like settlers, Europeans, or Thanksgiving, we don’t have to feel guilty and go along with it. MSNBC had a radical Native American lawyer named Chase who wants Thanksgiving eliminated because it’s too European, foreign, alien, settler cultural mythology.

MSNBC is an anti-American disgrace.

There was no country when the settlers came. There was no United States. There was a lot of vacant land with some migratory Indians who originally came from Mexico, Columbia, and maybe Alaska and who displaced other Indian tribes. They gave as good as they got when it came to settlers.

If you want to talk about colonization, you need to talk about the Conquistadors, from whom many of these natives are descended.

Thanks giving is a holiday to thank God, friends, and our family for all we have. So, no, we won’t stop celebrating Thanksgiving. Chill, Chase.

