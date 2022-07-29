MSNBC’s Tinfoil Hat Guest Calls the GOP the “White Extremist Party”

On Wednesday’s MSNBC program, The 11th Hour, Stephanie Ruhle hosted the Lincoln Project’s Stuart Stevens and far-left Prof. Jason Johnson to discuss the state of the nation. Stevens called the GOP a “white extremist party” and Johnson accused the Supreme Court of being “absolutely illegitimate.” This is as Democrats push communism and socialism.

A Lincoln Project Twitter denizen calling anyone crazy and extremist takes a certain amount of hubris. That’s especially true, given the project’s history of enabling Twitter pedophilia. And nice how he gets the anti-white racism in there.

Prof. Johnson didn’t like the Supreme Court decision on Roe, so he said the Court is illegitimate. That was in response to Ruhle asking him if he thought abortion would be an issue in November.

“The overturning Roe v. Wade by an absolutely illegitimate, rogue Supreme Court is a motivating factor.”

If Democrats call an institution illegitimate, it’s okay, but if Republicans do it, all Hell breaks loose.

At one point, Stevens said, “I mean, if you had a gun to my head and said ‘What does it mean to be a conservative America today?’ I’d say ‘shoot me.’ There’s no philosophy of government, they can’t articulate a unified theory of coherent policy.”

He added, “The Republican Party failed to attract non-white voters. They never really came up with the policies that were necessary to prove to those who weren’t white, and like themselves, that they could better their lives. And because of that failure, they had two ways to go: either they could keep working and admit it was a failure, or they could just become a white extremist party and make it harder for other non-white voters to vote.”

Democrats are the party of doom and gloom and their policies are putting minorities out of work. His statement is absurd.

This network is very divisive. MSNBC is an evil network.

Watch:

.@stuartpstevens on the “Forward” party: “My greatest fear about this is that it’s going to detract and distract people from what is really the greatest crisis we have- which is stopping an autocratic movement.” pic.twitter.com/NqpK5TLTAw — 11th Hour (@11thHour) July 28, 2022

