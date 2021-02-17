George Conway finally calls for shutting down The Lincoln Project grift









The Lincoln Project had a pedophile, John Weaver as their founder and decided to cover it up so they could keep their grift going.

One of The Lincoln Project’s co-founders, George Conway called for the organization to be SHUT DOWN yesterday. This was after news leaked out that John Weaver tried to seduce another under-age boy.

Much of the millions of dollars that went into the fund appear to have gone into the co-founders’ businesses or pockets. We also don’t know what happened to the money for the documentary on Donald Trump that never came to pass.

They also had a “toxic” workplace.

The members of this vile group knew about Weaver and the boys for months.

Some of the top donors are: Pritzker family, Hollywood, Sequoia Capital Google, Lone Pine Capital, Aberdeen Inc, David Geffen Co, Bain Capita,l Geolo Capital, Senate Majority PAC, Sixteen Thirty Fund, and Do Right Inc.

The former chairman of Disney gave $100,000 to the Lincoln Project. Paul Geffen gave $400,000.

They put themselves up as moral arbiters and they’re pigs. They are even running moralistic and dishonest ads today:

Against all enemies pic.twitter.com/QeV1jmyBa1 — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) February 17, 2021

One thing this proves is that everyone who hated Trump is worse than he is. They hired a firm to investigate their culture to try to save the money-making outfit. Then it came out that Hasting’s execs helped fund the Project.

Read The Lincoln Project’s latest statement: pic.twitter.com/14TwPPTFdV — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) February 16, 2021

Quote: “…the Lincoln Project tapped the Paul Hastings law firm to conduct a review of its ‘operations and culture.’ It quickly came to light that multiple partners at Paul Hastings donated to the Lincoln Project during the 2020 election cycle.” https://t.co/lvLpF1PwiX — Brit Hume (@brithume) February 17, 2021

Hard to imagine how MSNBC justifies keeping Schmidt on at this point. Reports are building now around this point: Why did Lincoln Project leaders protect a pedophile In its ranks it was informed about in March or even June? There’s about $50 million reasons if following the money https://t.co/ZAq4MJvxW3 — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) February 16, 2021

