Mt. Rushmore is only racist when President Trump visits

Many U.S. presidents have visited Mr. Rushmore, but only now is the media horrified by a president’s visit. CNN has called it racist and dangerous as it might cause forest fires or the virus will spread. The New York Times suddenly, this week, discovered Mt. Rushmore is racist.

Yet, when candidate Obama and a bus of campaign reporters visited Mount Rushmore in May 2008, the New York Times covered it as a precious moment with Obama’s “tie, not a half-inch ajar” and Obama joking with park rangers that his ears were too big to carve on the mountain.

Candidate Hillary Clinton had been there and was glorified for it.

CNN called President Trump’s visit a “public health nightmare.” The authors of a CNN article wrote, “Such frivolity might seem in poor taste amid a fast-worsening pandemic — and unwise since social distancing won’t be required at the event. But the holiday that celebrates independence from Britain is being used to bolster Trump’s false narrative that the country is doing just fine.”

That’s not at all what he’s saying. He is saying something quite different. President Trump is calling out the far left who are wiping out our history, our culture, our society.

This next report is a ‘news’ report from CNN. It’s demented:

CNN: “President Trump will be at Mount Rushmore, where he’ll be standing in front of a monument of two slave owners and on land wrestled away from Native Americans.” pic.twitter.com/UYjzEiUkU9 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 3, 2020

These people are insane.

Terrence Williams responded to this report:

CNN MAKES ME SICK to my STOMACH CNN Anchor said " President @realdonaldTrump will be at Mount Rushmore, where he’ll be standing in front of a monument of TWO SLAVE OWNERS “ RT if you are sick of CNN and think they are the enemy of the people!#4thofJuly2020 pic.twitter.com/qEmv6o4kpa — Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) July 3, 2020

Here is more hate speech:

It was quite different in 2016. Jim Acosta liked Mt. Rushmore then, and so did Bernie Sanders. The hypocrisy from the left is mind-blowing.

Is that ***rubs eyes*** Jim Acosta saying Mount Rushmore is a “fitting campaign stop for a presidential contender”?https://t.co/9d07hSSwPz pic.twitter.com/GAQCCGVIik — Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) July 3, 2020

In 2016, CNN’s Jeff Zeleny called Mount Rushmore a “monument to four great American Presidents” Bernie Sanders said “this is our country at its very best,” called it an “incredible achievement,” and said it “really does make one very proud to be an American.” pic.twitter.com/YQ7ozKKICs — Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) July 3, 2020