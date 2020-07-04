Nasty BLM mob menace STL family who protected their home with guns

Mr. and Mrs. McCloskey are the white couple who stood outside their home as about a hundred Black Lives Matter ‘protesters’ broke the decorative gate into their private development. Since then they have been harassed and threatened. The Soros-funded DA wants to prosecute them for protecting their home.

Last night, Mr. McCloskey called into Tucker’s show to tell him he was under threat and no one would help him.

Now they are outside tormenting the family.

Is this the new normal? If you cross them, they are allowed to make you unsafe in your own home? No one will stop the harassment? They’re allowed to do this? We need law and order back and we won’t get it with Democrats.

Black Lives Matter is protesting outside of the McCloskeys’ house. pic.twitter.com/Q8F887nHD8 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 4, 2020