MTG Explains Why She Stays in the “Miserable” Job in Congress

Marjorie Taylor Greene described the “miserable” life one has as a member of Congress. You work almost full-time in D.C. and can’t be regular people, seeing friends and family.

Running for Congress every two years means your practically campaigning the entire time.

MTG has lost money, and people come up to her and say crazy things in public that they believe to be true. Mrs. Greene understands how that leads people in D.C. to just get involved in the Club.

“So it’s not a life that I think is, like, something that I enjoy because I don’t enjoy it. But I’m committed to this job because I believe in it.”

Thank God for people like MTG.

