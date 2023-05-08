Kari Lake: “This is a full-fledged INVASION of the United States of America”

Biden and the people behind the curtain [Barack Obama and George Soros] have allowed a full-scale invasion of the United States to change the nation forever. You won’t like the country once they’re done. Biden and his enablers allowed the border to collapse. Cartels are stealing children with 85,000 missing, and the country is flooded with drugs. Biden has turned the nation over to millions of anonymous people.

The border is a war zone right now, and many are well-dressed with iPhones.

Thank our politicians for the breakdown of society.

Kari Lake writes: This isn’t simply refugees seeking asylum. This is a full-fledged INVASION of the United States of America.

As you watch the foreigners invade the country, remember that Venezuelan dictator Vincent Maduro and the UN have helped facilitate the invasion. Behind it are progressive American groups. To call it anything other than an invasion by military-age people would be dishonest. Most of the people coming are single men.

Our Border Today

Bernard Kerik tweeted: This invasion of the US is authorized by @JoeBiden’s @WhiteHouse and being supported by @SenSchumer @SpeakerPelosi and the @TheDemocrats @HouseDemocrats @SenateDems. Who is going to support these people financially? The American taxpayer! I don’t give a damn what party you are…He linked to a photo of the invasion.

Democrats successfully politicized this, leading to more than half the country turning a blind eye to the invasion.
Democrat leadership-endorsed invasion.
Biden is just a figurehead, and it’s hard to see him running again. My guess is Michelle Obama will be the candidate [for Barack Obama’s 4th term].

According to Alex Jones, cartels and pedophiles are pouring into the country. There is one judge at the border for thousands crossing over. Pete Santilli and Alex Jones claim terrorism is planned during the invasion. I have no idea if this is true, but the idea of cartels launching terror attacks while the border collapses is not a stretch to believe.

We have seen a surge in Chinese Nationals. Russian and Iranian Nationals have been caught at the border. Does anyone think some could be our enemies? They don’t have to blow us up. They can simply corrupt our politics and culture from within.
We had permission from Muckraker to put this clip up in April:

Biden and the Democrats in power are allowing this to happen. This has to be on Democrats since Biden has limited mental faculties. He’s not in charge. The party and their Republican enablers are responsible.

El Paso right now:

It’s already overwhelmed our borders, and Democrats in power do nothing because this is what they want. They hate this country.

Combat veteran Michael Yon isn’t letting anyone off the hook:

DHS Chief Mayorkas is mocking us with bald-faced lies.


Yes, and the corrupt GOP “leaders” are full fledged colluders in our destruction.

