Kari Lake: “This is a full-fledged INVASION of the United States of America”

Biden and the people behind the curtain [Barack Obama and George Soros] have allowed a full-scale invasion of the United States to change the nation forever. You won’t like the country once they’re done. Biden and his enablers allowed the border to collapse. Cartels are stealing children with 85,000 missing, and the country is flooded with drugs. Biden has turned the nation over to millions of anonymous people.

The border is a war zone right now, and many are well-dressed with iPhones.

Thank our politicians for the breakdown of society.

Kari Lake writes: This isn’t simply refugees seeking asylum. This is a full-fledged INVASION of the United States of America.

As you watch the foreigners invade the country, remember that Venezuelan dictator Vincent Maduro and the UN have helped facilitate the invasion. Behind it are progressive American groups. To call it anything other than an invasion by military-age people would be dishonest. Most of the people coming are single men.

Bernard Kerik tweeted: This invasion of the US is authorized by @JoeBiden’s @WhiteHouse and being supported by @SenSchumer @SpeakerPelosi and the @TheDemocrats @HouseDemocrats @SenateDems. Who is going to support these people financially? The American taxpayer! I don’t give a damn what party you are…He linked to a photo of the invasion.

Democrats successfully politicized this, leading to more than half the country turning a blind eye to the invasion.

Biden is just a figurehead, and it’s hard to see him running again. My guess is Michelle Obama will be the candidate [for Barack Obama’s 4th term].

According to Alex Jones, cartels and pedophiles are pouring into the country. There is one judge at the border for thousands crossing over. Pete Santilli and Alex Jones claim terrorism is planned during the invasion. I have no idea if this is true, but the idea of cartels launching terror attacks while the border collapses is not a stretch to believe.

We have seen a surge in Chinese Nationals. Russian and Iranian Nationals have been caught at the border. Does anyone think some could be our enemies? They don’t have to blow us up. They can simply corrupt our politics and culture from within.

We had permission from Muckraker to put this clip up in April:

Count the number of military-aged Chinese men in this video and reply with the number. This video was taken at San Vicente Migrant Camp today at around noon. This is a line of Chinese migrants lining up to catch the next buses to the Costa Rican border. An everyday occurrence.… pic.twitter.com/dqh31CMxzj — Muckraker.com (@realmuckraker) April 15, 2023

Biden and the Democrats in power are allowing this to happen. This has to be on Democrats since Biden has limited mental faculties. He’s not in charge. The party and their Republican enablers are responsible.

NEW: Remarkable video from our Fox drone team shows an enormous line of hundreds of migrants who just crossed illegally into Brownsville, TX this evening. A large majority of them are single adults. The RGV continues to see a massive surge of illegal crossings ahead of T42 drop. pic.twitter.com/xHDV8sc8PD — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 8, 2023

We had a mass shooting by a cartel member in Brownsville, another likely cartel member run over & kill illegal aliens, and hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens waiting to invade our country all in the same week America is under attack and Joe Biden is doing nothing to stop it pic.twitter.com/AKuYyIcHXv — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) May 8, 2023

El Paso right now:

BREAKING: Texas has deployed their own Texas Tactical Border Force as migrants wait to storm the border once Title 42 ends. The Texas National Guard is readying Black Hawk helicopters and C-130s as they brace for an invasion along the southern border. – El Paso says 15,000 are… pic.twitter.com/JDmDnmPgi3 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 8, 2023

It’s already overwhelmed our borders, and Democrats in power do nothing because this is what they want. They hate this country.

BREAKING: Border Patrol reports a staggering 26,382 migrant apprehensions in just a 3 day span. That is an average of 8,794 per day, which is the highest daily average I have ever seen reported. https://t.co/YK1vbqWWv7 — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 8, 2023

Combat veteran Michael Yon isn’t letting anyone off the hook:

JBS: “These numbers reveal how the West Exec Regime’s deployment of 1,500 troops was never intended to “fix” this. Unless @GovAbbott actually closes the border and stops ordering his NG troops to assist the migrant invaders, he is just as guilty as D.C. in manufacturing this… https://t.co/Q6YoQaZnjX — Michael Yon (@Michael_Yon) May 8, 2023

DHS Chief Mayorkas is mocking us with bald-faced lies.

MAYORKAS: “The border is not open, it has not been open, and it will not be open subsequent to May 11th.” More than 6.3 million illegal immigrants have crossed the border since Biden took office. pic.twitter.com/qVM35S7qlk — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 5, 2023

Related