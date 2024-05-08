MTG Loses Motion to Vacate 359-43, Is Booed, Calls Them the Uniparty

By
M DOWLING
-
2
24

Marjorie Taylor Greene pulled the trigger and motioned to vacate Speaker Johnson. She lost 359-43. We don’t know what she will do next, but there are options.

I think her timing is off. What do you think?

They shouldn’t be booing Marjorie Taylor Greene. It’s not a football game.

Donald Trump responded:

The eleven Republicans who voted ‘nay’ are: Biggs, Burlison, Crane, Davidson, Gosar, Greene, Massie, Mooney, Moore, Roy, and  Spartz.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
2 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz