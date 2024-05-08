MTG Loses Motion to Vacate 359-43, Is Booed, Calls Them the Uniparty

Marjorie Taylor Greene pulled the trigger and motioned to vacate Speaker Johnson. She lost 359-43. We don’t know what she will do next, but there are options.
I think her timing is off. What do you think?
-
The Importance of Prayer: How a Christian Gold Company Stands Out by Defending Americans’ Retirement
I just called up my Motion to Vacate Nancy Pelosi-endorsed Uniparty Speaker Mike Johnson.
WATCH: pic.twitter.com/LaTu76QSLR
— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) May 8, 2024
They shouldn’t be booing Marjorie Taylor Greene. It’s not a football game.
Marjorie Taylor Greene initiates the motion to vacate called and is booed by the House pic.twitter.com/TqCDx5Xl6g
— Acyn (@Acyn) May 8, 2024
Donald Trump responded:
The eleven Republicans who voted ‘nay’ are: Biggs, Burlison, Crane, Davidson, Gosar, Greene, Massie, Mooney, Moore, Roy, and Spartz.
This is Mike Johnson’s decision. Will he be a Democrat Speaker or a Republican one?
He already delivered Joe Biden and Chuck Schumer’s agenda.
If he’s capable of doing that, I think he’s extremely capable of meeting the suggestions I’ve asked of him on behalf of the Republican… pic.twitter.com/ry2Id1qkJJ
— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) May 7, 2024