MTG Loses Motion to Vacate 359-43, Is Booed, Calls Them the Uniparty

Marjorie Taylor Greene pulled the trigger and motioned to vacate Speaker Johnson. She lost 359-43. We don’t know what she will do next, but there are options.

I think her timing is off. What do you think?

I just called up my Motion to Vacate Nancy Pelosi-endorsed Uniparty Speaker Mike Johnson. WATCH: pic.twitter.com/LaTu76QSLR — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) May 8, 2024

They shouldn’t be booing Marjorie Taylor Greene. It’s not a football game.

Marjorie Taylor Greene initiates the motion to vacate called and is booed by the House pic.twitter.com/TqCDx5Xl6g — Acyn (@Acyn) May 8, 2024

Donald Trump responded:

The eleven Republicans who voted ‘nay’ are: Biggs, Burlison, Crane, Davidson, Gosar, Greene, Massie, Mooney, Moore, Roy, and Spartz.

This is Mike Johnson’s decision. Will he be a Democrat Speaker or a Republican one? He already delivered Joe Biden and Chuck Schumer’s agenda. If he’s capable of doing that, I think he’s extremely capable of meeting the suggestions I’ve asked of him on behalf of the Republican… pic.twitter.com/ry2Id1qkJJ — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) May 7, 2024

