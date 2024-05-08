RIP David Homol, Fifth J6 Defendant to Kill Himself

David Homol, 55, was arrested by the FBI in Orlando on Jan. 10, 2024. He was charged in a criminal complaint with eight Jan. 6 offenses, including the controversial 20-year felony of corruptly obstructing an official proceeding.

The Florida man who allegedly assaulted two police officers at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, has committed suicide, according to a police report. He shot himself on the evening of April 17th or the next morning and died from a single gunshot wound. His pistol was on his lap.

Mr. Homol was awaiting trial and allegedly struggled with an officer who attempted to take his flag on a flagpole and was struck. He was accused of possibly hitting another officer on his back, with the PVC flagpole, reports WUSA9.

He Was Facing More Than 20 Years in Prison

David Homol was arrested in Orlando on Jan. 10, 2024. He was charged in a criminal complaint with eight Jan. 6 offenses, including the controversial 20-year felony of corruptly obstructing an official proceeding.

Other charges included assaulting police, obstructing law enforcement during a civil disorder, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and an act of physical violence on Capitol grounds.

Mr. Homol’s half-brother, Dillon Paul Homol, 25 was sentenced to two years probation and fined $4,000. The brothers traveled to Jan. 6 events together.

His brother David was supposed to testify on his behalf until he, too, was charged.

A defense motion stated that the DOJ initially told David Homol’s attorney that “it did not have any current information that David Homol entered any restricted areas on January 6, 2021, and that no active investigation was pending against him.”

Just a day later, prosecutors told David Homol’s attorney “that the government now has evidence that David Homol entered restricted areas on January 6, 2021,” read a motion to delay the trial.

The Charging Documents

According to charging documents, investigators became aware of David Homol’s alleged acts at the Capitol while preparing for Dillon Homol’s trial.

Photos and videos showed up.

“Investigators say public-source video shows the Homols making their way to the west front of the Capitol, where at some point the elder Homol puts on a black helmet and pulls his scarf up over his face. During a melee between police and rioters around 2:12 p.m. – approximately a minute before the first breach of the building – investigators say the elder Homol can be seen swinging the PVC pipe flagpole multiple times at police officers.

“In one image included in charging documents, a man identified as Homol can be seen swinging a PVC pipe down on an officer’s back as they are bent over. Another image appears to show an officer attempting to wrest the pipe away from Homol’s grasp.”

