MTG Will Introduce Articles of Impeachment Against Matthew Graves

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) said she would move to introduce articles of impeachment against Matthew Graves. He is the U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia. She says he focused on prosecuting cases arising from the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, not the dangerous criminals loose in DC. MTG is among the few people in DC trying to do the right thing.

MATTHEW GRAVES AND THE 67% HE WOULDN’T PROSECUTE

During a hearing of the House Oversight Committee on crime in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, Greene said Graves had chosen not to prosecute 67 percent of people arrested by D.C. police officers but continues to pursue cases and sentences against Jan. 6 defendants. She said the decision to not prosecute the former is “absolutely criminal.”

“The time for weaponizing the Department of Justice needs to come to an end. And because you refuse to prosecute real criminals that are violating all the crimes here in Washington, D.C., and you want to talk about D.C. residents — they are victims of your abuse of power,” she said. “And because of that, I am introducing articles of impeachment on you, Mr. Graves.”

Greene mentioned Michael Perna, who committed suicide in part over government persecution. All he did on J6 was walk into the Capitol and parade around for 20 minutes, taking video. His family said he died of a broken heart.

Graves falsely claimed he’s only prosecuting violent crimes. That’s provably untrue. The way the seditious conspiracy law is written, he can pursue J6 offenders as violent criminals if they aren’t physically violent. Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio wasn’t even in DC on J6. They got him for social media posts and other communications normally protected under the First Amendment.

Greene said Perna “peacefully” entered the Capitol, did not assault anyone or damage any property and cooperated with the FBI. She said Graves issued a request to delay Perna’s sentencing to allow more time to request a longer sentence for him, despite him not hurting anyone.

“And this is what you’ve done repeatedly, over and over, for those who pled or were convicted on Jan. 6,” she said.

Marjorie Taylor Greene tells the United States Attorney for the District of Columbia that she’s introducing Articles of Impeachment for him pic.twitter.com/KV2pXOVAOr — Acyn (@Acyn) May 16, 2023

