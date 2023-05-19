MTG’s Impeachment Video

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-Ga.) team posted a video to her Twitter page Friday. It documents only a few of Biden’s impeachable crimes.

She wrote, “Joe Biden is allowing our country to be INVADED, and it’s no accident. He is a direct threat to our national security and he must be impeached! Sign on to citizen cosponsor my Articles of Impeachment against Biden and his America Last administration here.”

Illegal immigration aimed at changing the country forever shouldn’t be partisan. These people are anonymous and crime is going up wherever they are. Many are criminals, traffickers, terrorists. Eighty-eight terrorists were caught so far this year. It took 19 on 9/11. Many have diseases. This is insane to any thinking person.

Watch:

Joe Biden is allowing our country to be INVADED, and it’s no accident. He is a direct threat to our national security and he must be impeached! Sign on to citizen cosponsor my Articles of Impeachment against Biden and his America Last administration here:… pic.twitter.com/5RJG8y4rMw — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) May 19, 2023

Related