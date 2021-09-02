Mu is here! Right on time as Delta starts to subside

















WHO, The World Health Organization, is investigating Mu, the new COVID variant, and it’s right on time! Delta is starting to dissipate and the people are getting too close to having freedom. The Great Reset isn’t set yet.

The Mu variant, also known as B.1.621, was added as a “variant of interest” to WHO’s watch list.

“Although the global prevalence of the Mu variant among sequenced cases has declined and is currently below 0.1%, the prevalence in Colombia (39%) and Ecuador

(13%) has consistently increased,” the agency said, though it added the uptick could be due to increased genetic sequencing.

“The Mu variant has a constellation of mutations that indicate potential properties of immune escape,” the bulletin said.

A whole constellation, imagine that.

Preliminary data indicated that it may evade vaccines in a way similar to the Beta variant, but experts said more research on the strain is necessary.

The vaccine might not work but instead of looking at better medications, let’s spend billions on more vaccines alone.

Since first emerging in Colombia in January 2021, the Mu variant has popped up in at least 39 countries.

OMG, OMG, lockdown, masks, do everything the CDC says, and give more power to CDC Director Rochelle Walensky who plans to make us pay everyone else’s rent and take our guns.

