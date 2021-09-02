San Fran to pay criminals to not shoot people

















San Francisco is rolling out a pilot program that will pay high-risk individuals to not shoot anyone as gun crimes tick up in the city, Fox News reported.

“These small investments can transform the lives of individuals, but they can also transform communities,” Sheryl Davis, executive director of the Human Rights Commission, told Newsweek.

The Dream Keeper Fellowship will pay 10 individuals who are at high risk of being on either end of a shooting $300 each month to not be involved in such crimes.

“It’s not necessarily as cut and dry as folks may think. It’s not as transactional as, ‘Here’s [sic] a few dollars so that you don’t do something bad,’ but it really is about how you help us improve public safety in the neighborhood,” Davis added.

They’ll have life coaches to help them along. The mentors will be fellow criminals.

Some useless pencil pusher came up with this nonsense. They make $175,000 a year to do it.

Nothing like teaching criminals they deserve pay for not shooting people. The black gang boys, who are doing the shooting, end up in gangs because they aren’t being educated and the family structured is in trouble. The resources need to go to educating people with good teachers [not communists].

Since most killers get away with it there, it’s not likely to matter unless they track them.

The Left has no workable ideas other than tax and spend.

