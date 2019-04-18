Mueller didn’t find Trump guilty of obstruction so Congress could do it

There are apparently two reasons Robert Mueller didn’t find the President guilty of obstruction [other than the fact that he wasn’t guilty].

One reason is that the Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel has a longstanding policy against charging a sitting president, even in a sealed indictment. But Robert Mueller also said he didn’t want to foreclose Congress’s ability to impeach the president, should lawmakers pursue that option.

Oh, yeah, that would be so sad if Mueller put forward a case that couldn’t be won [which he knew] and Congress couldn’t impeach him as well. Well, now we know for sure what Muller’s goal was. He is biased.

“Apart from OLC’s constitutional view, we recognized that a federal criminal accusation against a sitting president would place burdens on the president’s capacity to govern and potentially preempt constitutional processes for addressing presidential misconduct,” Mr. Mueller said.

As far as impeachment goes, Steny Hoyer, the Democrat’s number two man feels it wouldn’t be worth it.

“Based on what we have seen to date, going forward on impeachment is not worthwhile at this point. Very frankly, there is an election in 18 months and the American people will make a judgment,” House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer told CNN’s Dana Bash.

He said the President stole the election and he wants to let the electorate decide.

Nancy Pelosi has repeatedly said an impeachment can’t solely be a partisan effort. Given there is no proof of criminal behavior, Democrats would be on slippery ground.

While Kellyanne’s husband is ripping the President apart, his wife is wholeheartedly supporting him.

Kellyanne Conway torches the Democrats and the media during a press conference about the Mueller report pic.twitter.com/vpphuIQjgp — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) April 18, 2019

Mollie Hemingway is pointing out disgraceful behavior.

This is very sad. I know that they can’t continue to live with themselves and acknowledge that they perpetrated a hoax and harmed a country. But this is sad. Remember their names. https://t.co/cTmikI1Bmn — Mollie (@MZHemingway) April 18, 2019

This is delusional and sick and sad, obviously, but I retweet so that you will REMEMBER THE NAMES OF THE PEOPLE who fed you the fake Russia hoax. Remember them. https://t.co/RUBszCldw4 — Mollie (@MZHemingway) April 18, 2019

You will love this next one. AG Barr exposes this reporter. He quarters no dopey people.

Attorney General William Barr shuts down a reporter who tried to suggest that he was protecting President Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/rpZEUD9pz2 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) April 18, 2019