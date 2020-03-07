Mulvaney out! Meadows is the new chief of staff to President Trump

Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) is the new chief of staff to President Donald Trump. The current acting chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, is out. In fact, he’s going to be a special envoy to Northern Ireland, according to the President’s tweet.

He’s sending Mulvaney quite far away, never to be heard from again. The President thanked Mr. Mulvaney.

In a tweet, the President said, “I am pleased to announce that Congressman Mark Meadows will become White House Chief of Staff. I have long known and worked with Mark, and the relationship is a very good one,” Trump tweeted Friday.

Recently Mr. Mulvaney said we need a lot more immigrants for jobs here in the United States, and that didn’t play well with many of the President’s followers. We need more Americans in America’s jobs.

….I want to thank Acting Chief Mick Mulvaney for having served the Administration so well. He will become the United States Special Envoy for Northern Ireland. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 7, 2020

Last year, Mr. Mulvaney caused the President some difficulties when he told reporters during a presser that there was, of course, quid pro quo in Ukraine.

It was a surprise when Mr. Mulvaney was chosen to serve as acting chief of staff since he was originally a Never Trumper who appeared to dislike the President, at least in the beginning.