Murder City: 14-Year-Old Boy Murdered in the Bronx for Nothing

Police say they believe the person involved in the stabbing of 14-year-old Caleb Rijos is also responsible for another stabbing that took place on Jan. 5.

The story of the young boy’s murder is heartbreaking and infuriating. Young Caleb Rijos was minding his own business, bothering no one when 29-year-old Waldo Mejia stabbed him. He first stabbed Caleb in his arm. Then he stabbed the boy again as Caleb tried to ward him off. Mejia stabbed him in his heart.

The boy called his father for help as he was dying. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Rijos’ family told News 12 he was not in any type of gang or ever in the streets, describing him as a sweet kid who was on his way to school when he was killed.

“I was devastated,” said 14-year-old Delnyse, who said she went to elementary school with Rijos. “[I] would’ve never thought it would be him because he was such a good kid. He didn’t get in any trouble, nothing.”

“Out of all the people, why him?” said 12-year-old Dealyn, who said he was a basketball teammate with Rijos. “He wasn’t a bad kid.”

Waldo stabbed someone on January 5th. He is a career criminal, but the Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark let him go. She is the Bronx version of Alvin Bragg.

People are dying unnecessarily every day in New York City.

Let’s not forget Debrina Kawam, who was burned to death by an illegal alien.

We will never forget what happened to Debrina Kawam. We will always say her name. Anyone can fall victim to homelessness, especially those with mental illness- we see it all the time. She didn't deserve to be murdered, left without any help or aid. We will never forget her story…

This is our Manhattan mayor:

No one cares about your eyebrow shaping?!? A day after the State of the City, Adams is focused on himself, not fixing the city. We will never go back to self obsessed politicians who gaslight us about our safety and ability to get by. We will never go back to those who tell us…

